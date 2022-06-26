Value investors bet recent market leadership is just the start

The Russell 1000 Value index has fallen 12% so far this year, versus a decline of 25% for the Russell 1000 Growth index. That is the largest lead by value stocks at this point of the year since 2002, according to FactSet and Dow Jones Market Data. If the 13-percentage-point lead were to hold through the rest of the year, it would mark value’s biggest annual outperformance since 2001.