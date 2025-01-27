So, what should be a smart strategy for an investor?

There’s no specific strategy right now—you simply have to wait it out. When you invest in sectors like financials or banking or even take a broader portfolio view, price-to-earnings multiples are often around 35 to 40 times earnings, which is quite steep. I’m not saying the market will correct or collapse, but it is fully priced, with some areas even overpriced. I doubt there’s much room to generate significant returns from here. Instead, it’s better to create your investments. Over the next 18 months, you will likely find opportunities to allocate funds in portfolios or stocks you prefer gradually.