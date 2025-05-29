Value of gold with RBI rises 57.12 pc to ₹4.32 lakh crore in FY25: Central banks report

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) The value of gold (including gold deposit) held as asset of Reserve Bank increased by 57.12 per cent to ₹4,31,624.8 crore as on March 31, 2025, mainly on account of addition of 54.13 metric tonnes of precious metal and increase in its prices.

The value of gold held as asset of Banking Department was ₹2,74,714.27 crore as on March 31, 2024.

"As on March 31, 2025, total gold held by the Reserve Bank was 879.58 metric tonnes as compared to 822.10 metric tonnes as on March 31, 2024 reflecting an increase of 57.48 metric tonnes of gold during the year," said the RBI's annual report released on Thursday.

Of 879.58 metric tonnes as on March 31, 2025, 311.38 metric tonnes of gold is held as an asset of the Issue Department as compared to 308.03 metric tonnes as on March 31, 2024, it said.

The remaining 568.20 metric tonnes as on March 31, 2025 is treated as asset of the Banking Department as compared to 514.07 metric tonnes on March 31, 2024.

"The value of gold (including gold deposit) held as asset of Banking Department increased by 57.12 per cent from ₹2,74,714.27 crore as on March 31, 2024 to ₹4,31,624.80 crore as on March 31, 2025," the report said.