Value retail stocks slide on cautious consumer spending

Value retailers are seeing their stocks fall sharply amid expectations of a muted second quarter, as restrained consumer spending and inflation weigh on sales growth.
On Monday, DMart-operator Avenue Supermarts Ltd fell 6.67%, while V2 Retail Ltd plunged 16.63% and Vishal Mega Mart Ltd declined 1.26%. Trent Ltd slipped 0.86%, while V-Mart Retail Ltd gained 3.19%.
The weakness reflects growing investor anxiety that higher prices and softer demand could squeeze the value-retailers’ core proposition just as the festive season gets underway.