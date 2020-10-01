Value stocks are outperforming growth—at least for now

“Investors are looking for other opportunities…so where do I go if I want either a market return or some kind of cash yield?" said Tom Stringfellow, president and chief investment officer of Texas-based Frost Investment Advisors. “Most value stocks have some, or decent, yield. So if I have a chance for appreciation and I have a yield of 2 or 3, maybe 4%, then all of a sudden my investment choices become a little more narrow [with opportunities in] a few of the technology, but a lot of the value and cyclical stocks."