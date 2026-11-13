Three stocks that pass the value investing test

‘The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.' : Warren Buffett
The stock market is not a place for speculators and gamblers. Those who don’t understand the fundamentals of the listed companies they’re trading in will end up losing money.
So, it should be no surprise to hear the old stock market saying that more than 90% of traders lose money in the long term. We would go further and say that most of the remaining 10% don't make enough for a good lifestyle.