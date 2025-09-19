Find value, not hype: 4 Indian stocks trading below book value
Equitymaster 5 min read 19 Sept 2025, 12:19 pm IST
Summary
These overlooked companies might be the hidden gems you're looking for. Here's why value investors are paying attention.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The concept of "value" has become a central theme in the Indian stock market. A growing number of investors are moving past speculative hype to seek out companies that, while not glamorous, possess a strong fundamental core. This is the essence of value investing: identifying fundamentally robust businesses that are currently overlooked by the market.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story