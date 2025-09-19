Find value, not hype: 4 Indian stocks trading below book value

Between fiscal year 2020 (FY20) and FY24, DEN Networks' revenue declined at a CAGR of 2.2%. However, its net profit grew significantly at 29.9% over the same period. The company's average return on equity (RoE) was 5.7%, and its return on capital employed (RoCE) was 6% during this time. For more detailed information, you can view the company's fact sheet and quarterly results.