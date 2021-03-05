Value vs growth investing: Who is winning?

With booming equities, an argument between growth and value stocks has resurfaced. In February, the MSCI World Value Index rose 4.5% in contrast to a mere 0.3% gain in the MSCI World Growth Index. Even back home, the commoditized stocks which had outperformed benchmark indices only a handful number of times in the past for sustained periods, have started moving as deep value plays. Even a frequent laggard such as the Nifty Commodities index managed to surpass the benchmark index this week. Value stocks have definitely picked up momentum and going ahead the value theme is expected to continue as our economy completely opens up in the second half of CY2021.The value celebration is expected to be accentuated by faster rollout of vaccines, upbeat performance by Indian Inc. in Q4 because of a lower base and resumption of urban India. Investors are advised to look for value buys for their portfolio.

