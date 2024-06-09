Value vs growth stocks: What should investors prefer amid Indian stock market optimism? Here's what experts say
The debate between value and growth investing is long-standing, with each approach having a dedicated group of supporters. Experts point out that growth and value are two distinct investment philosophies that represent contrasting approaches, each with its own set of merits and risks.
The recent surge in the Indian stock market, driven by expectations of political stability and policy continuity, has prompted many investors to reassess their investment strategies, particularly when choosing between value and growth stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started