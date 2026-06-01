Vardhman Textiles, Gokaldas Exports to KPR Mill: Textile stocks jump over 6% after cotton import duty exemption

Vardhman Textiles share price jumped over 6%, followed by Pearl Global Industries, Raymond Lifestyle and Trident shares rallying over 5%. Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill and Welspun Living shares gained over 4% each, while Alok Industries share price surged over 3%.

Ankit Gohel
Published1 Jun 2026, 09:37 AM IST
The temporary duty exemption will help increase the availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector, and reduce input costs for the textile and apparel companies.
The temporary duty exemption will help increase the availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector, and reduce input costs for the textile and apparel companies.

Vardhman Textiles, Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, Trident and other textile stocks jumped over 6% in early trade on Monday after the government exempted all customs duties on cotton imports for five months till October 30, 2026.

Among textile stocks, Vardhman Textiles share price jumped over 6%, followed by Pearl Global Industries, Raymond Lifestyle and Trident shares rallying over 5%.

Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill and Welspun Living shares gained over 4% each, while Alok Industries share price surged over 3%.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the finance ministry said the import duty exemption will be effective from June 1, 2026.

The temporary duty exemption will help increase the availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector, and reduce input costs for the textile and apparel companies.

Overall, the measure is anticipated to have a positive impact on the performance of the domestic textile industry, especially the small and medium enterprises, ensuring better availability of cotton in the market, the ministry said.

(More to come)

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.

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