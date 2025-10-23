Vardhman Textiles Q2 Results: Profit dips 14% YoY to ₹189 crore; revenue down 2%

Vardhman Textiles Q2 Results: Vardhman Textiles Limited, one of India's largest vertically integrated textile manufacturers, has released its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026, ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a slight decline in revenue from operations, which stood at ₹2,417 crore, marking a 2% decrease from the ₹2,455 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Advertisement

This performance reflects a challenging market environment, although the company managed a 3% sequential increase from the previous quarter's revenue of ₹2,342 crore.

The earnings report, disclosed in an exchange filing, highlights several key financial metrics. Total income for the quarter was ₹2,468 crore, down 4% year-on-year from ₹2,565 crore. The company's EBITDA also saw a decline, falling 10% to ₹383 crore from ₹425 crore in Q2 FY25. The EBITDA margin contracted by 110 basis points to 15.5%, compared to 16.6% in the same period last year.

Net profit for the quarter was ₹189 crore, a 14% decrease from the ₹220 crore reported in Q2 FY25. The profit margin also saw a reduction, dropping by 90 basis points to 7.7% from 8.6% in the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹6.55, down from ₹7.59 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement

Capex Plans Vardhman Textiles has been proactive in expanding its production capabilities, which is evident from its ongoing capital expenditure plans. The company had announced a total capex of ₹3,535 crore, aimed at expanding yarn capacity and enhancing its processed fabric production. Specifically, the company has completed the expansion of about 15,600 spindles in the first half of FY26 and an additional 17,000 spindles. An open-end project involving 6,624 rotors is also underway. These expansions are expected to bolster the company's production capabilities and potentially improve its market position.

Goals and Outlook The company's strategic focus on sustainability is also noteworthy. Vardhman Textiles has set ambitious goals, such as achieving net zero emissions by 2045 and a net positive impact by FY2050. The company is also working towards a 50% reduction in waste sent to landfills by 2030 and aims to achieve 40% green power generation by FY2026. These initiatives are part of the company's broader commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.

Advertisement

In terms of market presence, Vardhman Textiles continues to maintain a strong global footprint, exporting to over 75 countries. The company's product portfolio includes yarn, fabrics, garments, threads, fibers, and steels, catering to a diverse range of industries. The geographical revenue split indicates a balanced approach, with 45% of revenue coming from exports and 55% from domestic sales.