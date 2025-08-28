Vardhman Textiles share price rallies 9% after govt extends import duty on cotton.

Vardhman Textiles share price rallied as much as 9 per cent to ₹423.20 apiece in Thursday's trading session after the central government extended the exemption of import duty on cotton until December 31, 2025.

