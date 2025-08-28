Vardhman Textiles share price rallies 9% after govt extends import duty on cotton

Vardhman Textiles share price rallied as much as 9 per cent to 423.20 apiece in Thursday's trading session after the central government extended the exemption of import duty on cotton until December 31, 2025.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Aug 2025, 12:43 PM IST
(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

