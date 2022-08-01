With a market cap of Rs. 60,171.03 crore, Varun Beverages Ltd. is a large cap company engaged in the FMCG sector of India. One of the largest PepsiCo franchisees outside the USA and a major participant in the beverage industry is Varun Beverages Limited. The company manufactures and sells a wide variety of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and a wide range of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water marketed under PepsiCo trademarks. As of right now, VBL has been given franchise rights for a number of PepsiCo products in 27 Indian States and 7 Union Territories. VBL has 31 manufacturing facilities in India and 6 abroad, including 2 in Nepal and 1 each in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Morocco, and Zambia.

The Board of the company has said in a regulatory filing that “The payment of interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 (Two Rupees and Fifty Paisa only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2022 on the total issued, subscribed and paid-up 64,95,49,620 Equity Shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- each. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, fixed Friday, August 12, 2022 as the "RECORD DATE" for ascertaining the eligibility of the Equity Shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on and from Tuesday, August 16, 2022 to those shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members of the Company or in the list of beneficial owners maintained by the Depositories as on Friday, August, 12, 2022."

The stock closed today at ₹926.95 apiece, up by 5.01% from the previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 76.20% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 58.04% so far in 2022. The stock has gained 47.82 per cent over the past six months and 17.92 per cent over the past month. The stock price has climbed by 6.42 per cent during the previous 5 days.