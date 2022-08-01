Varun Beverages announces record date for interim dividend

The Board of the company has said in a regulatory filing that “The payment of interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 (Two Rupees and Fifty Paisa only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2022 on the total issued, subscribed and paid-up 64,95,49,620 Equity Shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- each. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, fixed Friday, August 12, 2022 as the "RECORD DATE" for ascertaining the eligibility of the Equity Shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on and from Tuesday, August 16, 2022 to those shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members of the Company or in the list of beneficial owners maintained by the Depositories as on Friday, August, 12, 2022."