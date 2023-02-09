Varun Beverages block deal: Promoters likely to sell shares worth ₹850 crore tomorrow
- Edelweiss or Nuvama Equities is said to be the broker to the deal
Promoters of Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, are expected to sell shares worth ₹850 crore through a block deal on Friday, according to a CNBC Awaaz report.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×