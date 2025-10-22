Varun Beverages board to meet on this date to consider Q3 results 2025. Details here

Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo globally (outside the USA), today announced the date for the release of the company's September quarter performance. The company said that its board of directors will meet on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, to consider and approve financial results for Q3CY25. The company follows 1st January to 31st December as its financial year.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, both on a standalone and consolidated basis, for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025," the company said in today's regulatory filing.

It also shared details regarding the closure of the trading window, which it said remains closed till October 31, 2025.

Analysts expect weak quarter amid heavy rains Analysts expect a weak quarter from the company, as heavy rains during the quarter have adversely impacted categories such as carbonated drinks, beverages, beer and ice creams. Though the September quarter is seasonally weak, the YoY growth could suffer, as last year's winter was mild.

They also pointed out that political uncertainty in Nepal, which accounts for 3% of the company's consolidated revenue, could slightly weigh on its performance. Recently, Campa had also entered the Nepal market.

Nuvama Institutional Equities forecasts the company's India volumes to decline 2% YoY, on a base of 5.7% growth, while revenues are expected to fall 4% YoY.

"July and August were weak due to heavy rains compared with last year, but September reported some pickup due to the monsoon withdrawal in the north," said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The brokerage estimates consolidated volume will grow 1% YoY. For the international market, it forecasts growth of 8% YoY and expects consolidated EBITDA to rise 5.6% YoY.

On the margins front, Nuvama expects consolidated gross margin to decline 54 basis points YoY to 55%, while EBITDA margins are projected to expand 104 basis points YoY to 25% due to operating efficiencies.

Domestic brokerage firm Elara Capital expects the company to post below-average volume growth amid unfavorable weather, de-stocking, and heightened competition. It expects the company's revenue to rise 31.4% QoQ to ₹48,110 million, remain flat YoY, and projects EBITDA to drop on both a sequential and YoY basis to ₹10,931 million.

On the bottom line, the brokerage estimates the company's net profit to drop a sharp 52.8% to ₹6,215 million and remain flat compared to the same period last year.

Varun Beverages share price trend After remaining under pressure for two straight months, the company’s shares showed strength in October, rallying 3.55% so far, but they are yet to cross the September highs.

Amid heightened volatility, the shares have lost 28% of their value in 2025 so far, and if the trend persists towards the end of the year, it will be their first yearly drop since listing in 2016.

The shares closed the last seven calendar years higher, with 2022 being the best annual return of 123%. Looking at their long-term performance, the shares are trading with gains of over 127% in three years and 670% in the last five-year period.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.