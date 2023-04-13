Varun Beverages board to mull stock split on 2 May1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:52 AM IST
- Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd were trading at ₹1,435.25 on NSE, down 0.84 per cent on Thursday
The board of Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL), PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, is scheduled to meet on 2 May, 2023 to consider stock split and approve the fourth quarter earnings.
