Varun Beverages falls 7% on volume growth concerns due to covid-19

MUMBAI: Shares of Varun Beverages, franchisee of Pepsico beverages, fell 7.1% on Thursday after the company reported weak volume growth in January-March due to the outbreak of covid-19.

At 0210 pm, shares traded at ₹597.40, down 3% from its previous close, while the benchmark index Sensex was down 0.8% at 31443.50 points.

The company's organic volumes were hit in the last 10 days of March due to the spread of covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown, the company said. Lower volumes dragged core performance as profit before tax for January-March fell 87.5% to ₹7.79 crore from ₹62.51 crore in year-ago period.

It follows January-December accounting year.

“Fear of coronavirus led to volume decline of 31% YoY in March 2020 and we expect double digit volume decline in rest of CY19-20 due to extension of lockdown in May 2020, fear of coronavirus and reduction in consumption of cold products, and some impact on logistics and distribution," said ICICI Securities Ltd in a note to clients. ICICI Securities has downgraded the stock from ‘buy’ to ‘hold’

Commenting on Q1 performance, Ravi Jaipuria, chairman Varun Beverages, said, "We started the new fiscal year on a strong note with healthy demand and robust volume growth across our domestic and International markets. This enabled us to deliver a topline growth of 23.3%."

The company said it has been able to sell its entire inventory of finished goods and it also resumed functions at some of its production facilities in April with the relaxation in lockdown.

Its international and institutional business is also expected to take a hit due to the pandemic.

"10% is institutional; contribution from which is expected to remain negligible in near term; International geographies like Nepal and Sri Lanka have also witnessed lockdown in April which will impact revenues in Q2CY19-20," said JM Financial Institutional Equities in a note to clients.

Varun Beverages is one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo in the world, outside of the US. The company produces and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages, including packaged drinking water, undertrade marks owned PepsiCo.

