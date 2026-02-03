Varun Beverages Q4 results: Net profit rises 33% to ₹260 crore; ₹0.50 dividend declared

Varun Beverages, on Tuesday, announced its financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025. The company posted a 33% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹260 crore in the December quarter FY26, as compared to ₹195.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company also reported a strong performance with revenue from operations rising 14% year-on-year to ₹4,204 crore, compared with ₹3,688.79 million in Q4 CY2024.

EBITDA also recorded steady growth, increasing 10.2% YoY to ₹639.26 crore in Q4 2025 from ₹580 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Also Read | India-US trade deal sparks hope for gems and jewellery industry

On the volume front, consolidated sales volumes expanded by 10.2% to 23.71 crore cases in Q4 2025, up from 21.51 crore cases in Q4 CY2024. India volumes grew by 10.5%, while international markets posted a 10.0% increase, highlighting broad-based growth across geographies.

Profit after tax (PAT) rose by 16.2% year-on-year to ₹3,062 crore in CY2025, compared with ₹2,634.28 crore in CY2024. The strong growth was primarily driven by higher volumes, reflecting improved operating performance during the year.

“CY2025 was marked by steady execution, despite weather-related disruptions in India during the peak summer season. For the full year, consolidated volumes grew by 7.9%, driving revenue growth of 8.4% and EBITDA growth of 7.2%, while PAT increased by 16.2% to Rs. 30,620.4 million, reflecting the resilience of our business model and the strength of our on-ground execution," said Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman, Varun Beverages Limited.

Varun Beverages Q4 results - Dividend announcement Along with Q4 results, the company also announced a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share, with a face value of ₹2 each.

“The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 03 February 2026 have approved a payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.50 (Fifty paise only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2 each, subject to the approval of equity shareholders in ensuing annual general meeting of the Company,” the company said in the exchange filing.

Key developments in CY2025 Acquisition of 100% stake in Twizza (Pty) Limited, South Africa On 21 December 2025, VBL, through its subsidiary, The Beverages Company Proprietary Limited entered into a share purchase agreement with Twizza (Pty) Limited for the purchase of 100% share capital.

Incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary in Kenya Incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Kenya under Varun Beverages Limited to carry on the business of manufacturing, distribution and selling of beverages.

Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Carlsberg Breweries A/S for African markets Entered into an exclusive Distribution Agreement with Carlsberg Breweries A/S for their brand – Carlsberg to test market beer in the territories of certain African subsidiaries.

Acquisition of 50% stake in Everest Industrial Lanka (Private) Limited VBL has acquired 50% equity share capital of Everest Industrial Lanka (Private) Limited. EIL, a company in Sri Lanka is engaged in the business of production, manufacturing, distribution and selling of commercial visi-coolers and related accessories.