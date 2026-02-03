Varun Beverages Q4 results: Net profit rises 33% to ₹260 crore; ₹0.50 dividend declared

Varun Beverages, on Tuesday, announced its financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025. The company posted a 33% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹260 crore in the December quarter FY26, as compared to ₹195.6 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company also reported a strong performance with revenue from operations rising 14% year-on-year to ₹4,204 crore, compared with ₹3,688.79 million in Q4 CY2024.
EBITDA also recorded steady growth, increasing 10.2% YoY to ₹639.26 crore in Q4 2025 from ₹580 crore in the corresponding period last year.
On the volume front, consolidated sales volumes expanded by 10.2% to 23.71 crore cases in Q4 2025, up from 21.51 crore cases in Q4 CY2024. India volumes grew by 10.5%, while international markets posted a 10.0% increase, highlighting broad-based growth across geographies.
Profit after tax (PAT) rose by 16.2% year-on-year to ₹3,062 crore in CY2025, compared with ₹2,634.28 crore in CY2024. The strong growth was primarily driven by higher volumes, reflecting improved operating performance during the year.
“CY2025 was marked by steady execution, despite weather-related disruptions in India during the peak summer season. For the full year, consolidated volumes grew by 7.9%, driving revenue growth of 8.4% and EBITDA growth of 7.2%, while PAT increased by 16.2% to Rs. 30,620.4 million, reflecting the resilience of our business model and the strength of our on-ground execution," said Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman, Varun Beverages Limited.
Along with Q4 results, the company also announced a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share, with a face value of ₹2 each.
“The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 03 February 2026 have approved a payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.50 (Fifty paise only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2 each, subject to the approval of equity shareholders in ensuing annual general meeting of the Company,” the company said in the exchange filing.
On 21 December 2025, VBL, through its subsidiary, The Beverages Company Proprietary Limited entered into a share purchase agreement with Twizza (Pty) Limited for the purchase of 100% share capital.
Incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Kenya under Varun Beverages Limited to carry on the business of manufacturing, distribution and selling of beverages.
Entered into an exclusive Distribution Agreement with Carlsberg Breweries A/S for their brand – Carlsberg to test market beer in the territories of certain African subsidiaries.
VBL has acquired 50% equity share capital of Everest Industrial Lanka (Private) Limited. EIL, a company in Sri Lanka is engaged in the business of production, manufacturing, distribution and selling of commercial visi-coolers and related accessories.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.