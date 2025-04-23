Varun Beverages Q4 Update: Board to meet on THIS date in April to consider Q4 results, interim dividend

Varun Beverages Q4 Update: Board to meet on THIS date in April to consider Q4 results, interim dividend
The board of directors of Varun Beverages Ltd is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 to consider and approve Q4 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

“we wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and to consider declaration of interim dividend to the equity shareholders of the company for the Financial Year 2025,” said the company.

Varun Beverages reported a 36 percent increase in consolidated net profit, totaling 195.64 crore for the December quarter of 2024, fueled by growth in volume and enhanced margins.

The company, which operates on a calendar year basis for its financial reporting, reported a net profit of 143.76 crore during the same October-December period the previous year, as mentioned in a regulatory filing by Varun Beverages.

Revenue from operations rose to 3,817.61 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to 2,730.98 crore in the same period of the last fiscal year.

As stated in an earnings announcement, "EBITDA grew by 38.7 percent to 579.97 crore, up from 418.29 crore."

Varun Beverages share price today

Varun Beverages share price opened at 554.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 557.50 per share, and an intraday low of 546 apiece. Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, stated that Varun Beverages share price is trading in a range since last six sessions with 89DEMA acting as support at 540 whereas 570 acting as immediate resistance. While the trend remains positive next momentum move would be seen only on a move beyond 570.

