Varun Beverages Q4 Update: Board to meet on THIS date in April to consider Q4 results, interim dividend

The board of directors of Varun Beverages Ltd is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 to consider and approve Q4 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

“we wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and to consider declaration of interim dividend to the equity shareholders of the company for the Financial Year 2025,” said the company.

Varun Beverages reported a 36 percent increase in consolidated net profit, totaling ₹195.64 crore for the December quarter of 2024, fueled by growth in volume and enhanced margins.

Also Read | Waaree Energies share price rises 8% post Q4 Results

The company, which operates on a calendar year basis for its financial reporting, reported a net profit of ₹143.76 crore during the same October-December period the previous year, as mentioned in a regulatory filing by Varun Beverages.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations rose to ₹3,817.61 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to ₹2,730.98 crore in the same period of the last fiscal year.

As stated in an earnings announcement, "EBITDA grew by 38.7 percent to ₹579.97 crore, up from ₹418.29 crore."

Varun Beverages share price today Varun Beverages share price opened at ₹554.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹557.50 per share, and an intraday low of ₹546 apiece. Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, stated that Varun Beverages share price is trading in a range since last six sessions with 89DEMA acting as support at 540 whereas 570 acting as immediate resistance. While the trend remains positive next momentum move would be seen only on a move beyond 570.

Advertisement