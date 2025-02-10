Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world (outside the USA), released its December quarter results today, February 10, reporting a 36% YoY surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹195 crore in Q4CY24. This marks a 36% increase compared to a net profit of ₹143 crore in the same period last year.
The consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹3,688 crore, up from ₹2,667 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, reflecting a 38.3% growth. On the operating front, the company reported EBITDA of ₹579 crore, a 38.7% YoY increase, while EBITDA margins remained flat at 15.72%.
(more to come)
