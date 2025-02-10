Mint Market

Varun Beverages Q4CY24 Results: Net profit rises 36% YoY to 195 cr, revenue grew 38.3%

Published10 Feb 2025, 12:34 PM IST
Varun Beverages Q4CY24 Results: Net profit rises 36% YoY to ₹195 cr, revenue grew 38.3%(Bloomberg)

Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world (outside the USA), released its December quarter results today, February 10, reporting a 36% YoY surge in its consolidated net profit to 195 crore in Q4CY24. This marks a 36% increase compared to a net profit of 143 crore in the same period last year.

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at 3,688 crore, up from 2,667 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, reflecting a 38.3% growth. On the operating front, the company reported EBITDA of 579 crore, a 38.7% YoY increase, while EBITDA margins remained flat at 15.72%.

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 12:34 PM IST
