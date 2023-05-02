Varun Beverages Q4FY23 Results: Net profit up 69%; stock split declared1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 12:50 PM IST
The company's consolidated profit after tax for the three months ended March 31, 2023, increased by 69% year over year (YoY) to ₹429 crore.
Varun Beverages, one of PepsiCo's biggest franchisees, said on Tuesday that its consolidated profit after tax for the three months ended March 31, 2023, increased by 69% year over year (YoY) to ₹429 crore. In the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹254 crore.
