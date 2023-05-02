Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Varun Beverages Q4FY23 Results: Net profit up 69%; stock split declared
Varun Beverages, one of PepsiCo's biggest franchisees, said on Tuesday that its consolidated profit after tax for the three months ended March 31, 2023, increased by 69% year over year (YoY) to 429 crore. In the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, the company had reported a net profit of 254 crore.

For the quarter ended March (Q4FY23), the company's revenue from operations surged 38% year-on-year to 3,952.5 crore from 2,867.4 crore in March 2022.

The board has approved stock split in the ratio 1:2. The board of directors of the company, subject to the approval of equity shareholders of the company, considered and approved the sub-division/splitting of existing equity shares of the company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of 10 each fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares having face value of 5 each fully paid-up.

In the March quarter, the company's total expenses increased by about 35% to 3,389 crore, from 2,514 crore in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

 

