Varun Beverages Q4FY23 Results: Net profit up 69%; stock split declared

The board has approved stock split in the ratio 1:2. The board of directors of the company, subject to the approval of equity shareholders of the company, considered and approved the sub-division/splitting of existing equity shares of the company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares having face value of ₹5 each fully paid-up.

