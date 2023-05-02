Hello User
Varun Beverages Q4FY23 Results: Net profit up 69%; stock split declared

Varun Beverages Q4FY23 Results: Net profit up 69%; stock split declared

1 min read . 12:50 PM IST Livemint
Varun Beverages reports 69% on year rise in Q4FY23 PAT on Tuesday.

The company's consolidated profit after tax for the three months ended March 31, 2023, increased by 69% year over year (YoY) to 429 crore.

Varun Beverages, one of PepsiCo's biggest franchisees, said on Tuesday that its consolidated profit after tax for the three months ended March 31, 2023, increased by 69% year over year (YoY) to 429 crore. In the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, the company had reported a net profit of 254 crore.

For the quarter ended March (Q4FY23), the company's revenue from operations surged 38% year-on-year to 3,952.5 crore from 2,867.4 crore in March 2022.

The board has approved stock split in the ratio 1:2. The board of directors of the company, subject to the approval of equity shareholders of the company, considered and approved the sub-division/splitting of existing equity shares of the company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of 10 each fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares having face value of 5 each fully paid-up.

In the March quarter, the company's total expenses increased by about 35% to 3,389 crore, from 2,514 crore in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

 

