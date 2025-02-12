Markets
Varun Beverages stock fizzled out despite strong earnings. Here's why
Suchitra Mandal 6 min read 12 Feb 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Summary
- While factors beyond headline numbers dictated the broader market reaction, leading brokerages remain optimistic about Varun Beverages’ long-term growth.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Shares of Varun Beverages, the second-largest PepsiCo bottler globally, plummeted over 6% on 11 February, hitting a 52-week low of ₹511.45. This decline came despite the company posting stellar December quarter (Q4CY24) results.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less