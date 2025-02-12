Varun Beverages stock fizzled out despite strong earnings. Here's why

He also stated that the company has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire PepsiCo’s business in Tanzania and Ghana, subject to approvals. Additionally, he mentioned that integrating these acquisitions with their South African operations will strengthen their international presence. He highlighted that new facilities in India and the DRC will enhance manufacturing and distribution, positioning them to meet rising consumer demand. Furthermore, their entry into the snacks business with PepsiCo in Morocco, Zimbabwe, and Zambia represents a key step in diversification and leveraging existing infrastructure.