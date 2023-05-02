Varun Beverages share price flat ahead of Q4 earnings; board likely to announce stock split1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:28 AM IST
At 11:11 IST, shares of the company were trading 0.57% higher ahead of its Q4FY23 earnings on BSE. The stock opened at ₹1463.95 on Tuesday's trade, up 1.4% or ₹20.15 from Friday's closing of ₹1443.80.
The Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) board will meet today to discuss a stock split and approve the company's fourth quarter earnings. The company is the largest franchise bottler for PepsiCo.
