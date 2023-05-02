The Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) board will meet today to discuss a stock split and approve the company's fourth quarter earnings. The company is the largest franchise bottler for PepsiCo.

The proposal for sub-division/splitting of existing equity shares of the company with a face value of ₹10 each, fully paid, in the manner as may be determined by the board of directors is subject to the approval of equity shareholders of the company and/or any other regulatory/statutory approvals, according to the company in an exchange filing.

In the previous four years, the company had previously given three 1:2 bonuses.

A stock split occurs when a company issues extra shares to its existing shareholders while reducing the face value of each share by a predetermined ratio.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, 2 May, 2023 inter-alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the quarter ended 31 March, 2023," VBL said in a regulatory filing.

For the quarter that ended on December 31, 2022, the company, reported a more than twofold increase in its consolidated net profit to 81.52 crore, driven by volume growth and improved net realisations.

In recent years, the company has been a significant player in the Indian beverage market, has experienced remarkable growth. The corporation has operations in 16 nations, including Zambia, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The company operates 22 manufacturing facilities in India and provides PepsiCo goods to more than 100,000 retail establishments.

In India, the company is responsible for 90% of PepsiCo's beverage sales.

At 11:11 IST, shares of the company were trading 0.57% higher ahead of its Q4FY23 earnings on BSE. The stock opened at ₹1463.95 on Tuesday's trade, up 1.4% or ₹20.15 from Friday's closing of ₹1443.80.

According to analysts, the stock is in an uptrend and has been forming higher top higher bottom structure. ₹1,375 is important support for the stock.