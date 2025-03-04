Mint Market

Varun Beverages share price jumps 3% as CLSA upgrades stock to ‘high conviction outperform’; sees potential upside 70%

  • Varun Beverages share price rose 8% recently, with analysts predicting a potential rise to 500. The stock opened at 456.15, hitting a high of 471.75. CLSA upgraded its rating, anticipating attractive risk-reward despite competitive pressures.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published4 Mar 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Varun Beverages share price surged 8%, with analysts predicting further gains towards ₹500.

Varun Beverages share price have sharply bounced in the last two sessions gaining around 8%. Analysts believe that the bounce may extend towards 500 with strong support now seen around 445. Varun Beverages share price today opened at 456.15 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 471.75 per share and an intraday low of 448.60 apiece.

Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd highlighted that Varun Beverages share price has given a good breakout above its immediate resistance mark of 460 and managing to hold well above the same. With the volumes rising and charts of majority FMCG and consumption stocks being positive, we expect the stock to pick momentum towards 500 and above levels. A strict stoploss should be kept below the major support at 440 mark on the stock.

Advertisement

Also Read | Bajaj Auto slumps over 3%, hits 52-week low; here’s what technical analyst says

According to media reports, Hong Kong-based brokerage CLSA has raised its rating on soda bottler Varun Beverages to a 'high conviction' outperform, up from its previous 'outperform' designation. However, the brokerage slightly reduced its target price for the soda company to 770 per share, down from 802.

The brokerage believes the risk-reward is highly attractive, even with increasing competition in the market. This suggests a potential gain of nearly 70 percent. Current pricing trends indicate there could be a five percent EBITDA decline for CY25. Additionally, capital expenditures as a percentage of sales reached their highest point in CY23, leading CLSA to anticipate a reduction in capex intensity in the future.

Also Read | LIC raises stake in Granules India to 5.02%. Do you own?

Q3 Results

Varun Beverages announced a 36% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching 195.64 crore for the December quarter of 2024, attributed to volume growth and enhanced margins. The company, which operates on a calendar year for its financial reporting, had recorded a net profit of 143.76 crore during the October-December period last year, according to a regulatory update from Varun Beverages.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations for the fourth quarter rose to 3,817.61 crore, compared to 2,730.98 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The "EBITDA saw a growth of 38.7% to 579.97 crore, up from 418.29 crore," the company stated in its earnings release. Total expenses were reported at 3,607.43 crore, down from 3,862.25 crore previously.

Also Read | 700% rally in 5 years! Solar Industries edge higher ₹239 crore defence order

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVarun Beverages share price jumps 3% as CLSA upgrades stock to ‘high conviction outperform’; sees potential upside 70%
First Published:4 Mar 2025, 12:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App