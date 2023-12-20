Varun Beverages share price jumps over 17% to 52-week high on South Africa’s Bevco acquisition
Varun Beverages announced that its board of directors approved the acquisition of 100% stake in South Africa’s The Beverage Company Ltd (BevCo) with plans to expand its geographical footprint in Africa.
Varun Beverages share price rallied over 17% to hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced the acquisition of South Africa’s Bevco, which analysts believe to be a good value creation opportunity. Varun Beverages shares jumped as much as 17.78% to a 52-week high of ₹1,380.45 apiece on the BSE.
