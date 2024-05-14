Varun Beverages share price jumps over 5% buoyed by Q1 result; should you buy stock? Here's what experts say
Varun Beverages share price jumped over 5 per cent after the company's impressive March quarter (Q1) earnings. Varun Beverages share price has gained about 20 per cent this year till May 13, against a nearly 1 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.
Varun Beverages share price jumped over 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, May 14, buoyed by the company's impressive March quarter (Q1) earnings. Varun Beverages share price opened at ₹1498.15 against its previous close of ₹1477.80 and jumped 5.5 per cent to the level of ₹1558.45. Around 9:45 am, Varun Beverages share price traded 3.13 per cent higher at ₹1,524 apiece. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.13 per cent up at 72,874 at that time.
