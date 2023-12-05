Varun Beverages share price likely to see over 10% upside, says analyst; here's why
Elara Capital raises Varun Beverages' target price by almost 11% and believes that the stock may rise over 10%. Elara Capital identified three important growth drivers, such as innovative offering, embracing agility, and promising outlook, after visiting the company's Nuh plant.
Brokerage Elara Capital has raised Varun Beverages' target price by almost 11% and believes that the stock could rise by more than 10% from its closing price of ₹1,070 on Monday, December 4.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started