Varun Beverages share price up 3% post Q4 results; Buy, sell or hold?
VBL, who adheres to the January-December calendar, announced a remarkable 76 percent year-on-year increase in its profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Varun Beverages Limited (VBL) shares rose over 3.34 percent on Tuesday's trading session after the company posted a robust Q4 earnings on Monday. Varun Beverages share price touched an intraday high to ₹1,350 per share on February 6.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started