Varun Beverages share price up 3% post Q4 results; Buy, sell or hold?

Varun Beverages Limited (VBL) shares rose over 3.34 percent on Tuesday's trading session after the company posted a robust Q4 earnings on Monday. Varun Beverages share price touched an intraday high to ₹1,350 per share on February 6.

VBL, who adheres to the January-December calendar, announced a remarkable 76 percent year-on-year increase in its profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter of 2023, reaching ₹143.80 crore. Additionally, the company experienced substantial revenue growth during the October-December quarter, rising by 21 percent year-on-year to reach ₹2,667.70 crore.

Also read: V-Gaurd share price down 2%: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

In the reported quarter, EBITDA surged by 37 percent year-on-year to reach ₹419 crore, driven by enhanced realizations, improved gross margins, and operational efficiencies. The margin, in particular, stood at a robust 15.3 percent.

Additionally, the board of PepsiCo's primary franchise bottler has proposed a final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, to be distributed to the company's shareholders. The specific record date for eligibility will be determined by the Board of Directors.

What does analysts recommend?

While reiterating ‘Accumulate’ rating, brokerage firm Elara Securities said, “ We raise CY24E/25E earnings estimates 6.8%/12.4% to factor in higher revenue growth due to recent acquisition and improved volume growth outlook for India business."

The agency further added, “We reiterate Accumulate with a higher TP of INR 1,463 from INR 1,180, as we assign 55x on CY25E (from 45x) given 30% earnings CAGR in CY23-25E, the highest in our FMCG universe. Key downside risk is lower-than-estimated volume growth."

Also read: Multibagger: Up 1232%, this penny stock turned ₹1 lakh into ₹13.32 lakh in 3 years

Another brokerage firm Kotak Equities also reiterated their ‘Add’ rating, while revising its fair value upward to ₹1,400 from the previous target of ₹1,250. This adjustment comes alongside an estimation of a 27 percent EPS CAGR. The brokerage holds the view that the company is poised to experience robust growth in CY2024.

VBL's volume and value growth was aided by broad-based growth across India/overseas. Stellar run of Sting helped VBL defy the consumption slowdown in India, it said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!