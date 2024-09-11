Varun Beverages stock jumps 4% on stock split record date; Should you buy or sell?

In June 2023, Varun Beverages had previously executed a share split, lowering the face value from 10 to 5. This upcoming split will further decrease the face value of each share.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 Sep 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Trade Now
Varun Beverages stock rallied over 4 per cent on Wednesday.
Varun Beverages stock rallied over 4 per cent on Wednesday.

Shares of Varun Beverages surged 4 percent to 1,588 per share on September 11, in anticipation of its 2:5 stock split record date. As a result, the stock will begin trading on an ex-split basis starting tomorrow, September 12.

The board of directors has established September 12 as the 'record date,' the deadline for determining which shareholders qualify for the company's stock split. In this split, each existing share with a nominal value of 5 will be split into shares with a nominal value of 2.

In June 2023, Varun Beverages had previously executed a share split, lowering the face value from 10 to 5. This upcoming split will further decrease the face value of each share.

Also Read | In Focus: Varun Beverages announces record date for stock split; find out here

Typically, a company carries out a stock split to lower the price per share, making it more accessible to smaller investors. Despite this, the overall value of the company and the total value of an investor's holdings remain unchanged. By increasing the number of shares at a reduced price, a stock split can also enhance trading volume and liquidity.

In the recently ended June quarter, Varun Beverages achieved a 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, reaching 1,262 crore, fueled by volume increases and better margins. The company's revenue climbed 28.3 percent YoY to 7,333 crore. On the operating front, EBITDA surged 31.8 percent YoY to 1,991 crore, while margins improved by 74 basis points YoY to 27.7 percent.

Also Read | SEMICON India 2024 fuels rally among chip stocks: RIR Power, ASM Tech surge 5%

Should you buy or sell?

Brokerage firm Emkay Global has maintained ‘add’ rating with a target price of 1,650. “We build-in this opportunity, giving a ~4% nudge to the TP multiple to 58x. Maintain ADD with revised TP to Rs1,650/sh,” the firm said in a note.

Elara Securities analysts have maintained an 'accumulate' rating and increased the target price to 1,780 per share from 1,590, based on a 55x (unchanged) FY26E P/E ratio as we adjust to September 2026E. The primary downside risk is weaker-than-expected volume growth.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVarun Beverages stock jumps 4% on stock split record date; Should you buy or sell?

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

285.25
03:57 PM | 11 SEP 2024
-10.4 (-3.52%)

Tata Motors

976.00
03:55 PM | 11 SEP 2024
-59.45 (-5.74%)

Tata Steel

148.15
03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
-1.3 (-0.87%)

Bharat Electronics

288.05
03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
2.25 (0.79%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

R R Kabel

1,714.05
03:52 PM | 11 SEP 2024
141.7 (9.01%)

Apar Industries

9,955.10
03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
662.95 (7.13%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,613.35
03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
130.95 (5.28%)

PNB Housing Finance

1,104.70
03:29 PM | 11 SEP 2024
55.4 (5.28%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,820.00-1,540.00
    Chennai
    71,820.00-1,490.00
    Delhi
    73,920.00460.00
    Kolkata
    73,070.00-240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue