Varun Beverages turning ex-dividend tomorrow: What can be your stock prediction strategy?

Commenting on the technical stock outlook, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged, an algorithm-powered advisory platform said “The Varun Beverages stock is constantly making higher highs and higher lowssignalling a strong uptrend and is also trading above its trifecta short term moving averages of 8,13 and 20 EMA. This is always considered a bullish sign for any stock and more importantly the stock has also been resilient in the recent market correction as well. The last supply zone which was formed also did not sustain and has seen prices go through it. One can continue to hold this stock keeping a stop loss of 1275 in the medium term. Also, if the stock continues to walk the bands on the daily chart, like it currently is, it is a continued bullish signal and traders should look out for bearish candlestick formations near the upper band only as a sign of any near term correction."