Vashishtha Luxury Fashion share price lists at ₹118 on BSE SME, up 6.31% from IPO price

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO Listing: Vashishtha Luxury Fashion share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market today, September 15. Vashishtha Luxury share price was listed at ₹118 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 6.31 per cent over its issue price of ₹111 per share.

Despite strong listing, the Vashishtha Luxury SME IPO almost met Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹8 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹119 — translating to a premium of 7.21 percent over the upper end of the issue price band.

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO Details Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Limited made a strong debut on the BSE SME platform on September 12, 2025, following the completion of its successful initial public offering (IPO). The issue opened for subscription on September 5 and closed on September 10, with share allotment completed on September 11.

The company raised ₹8.87 crore through a fully fresh issue of 8 lakh equity shares. The IPO was priced in the range of ₹109-111 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares, translating to a minimum investment of ₹2,66,400 at the upper price band for retail investors.

Investor demand was encouraging, with the public issue subscribed 2.18 times overall. The retail quota was booked 2.16 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 2.47 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) also participated actively, with 1.27 times subscription.

The company plans to deploy the IPO proceeds towards capital expenditure, including the purchase of embroidery machines for capacity expansion, repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, and general corporate purposes. Expert Global Consultants Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar, and Nirman Share Brokers Pvt. Ltd. was the market maker for the issue.

About Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Founded in 2010, Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Limited is an export-focused company engaged in high-fashion hand embroidery, accessories, and finished garments.

Recognized as a 100 percent Export House, the company serves leading fashion brands across Europe, the UK, the USA, Australia, and Turkey, offering bespoke apparel designs across couture and prêt-à-porter segments.

It operates a sample development unit in Mumbai through its wholly owned subsidiary, Vashishtha Embroidery Private Limited.