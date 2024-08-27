Vdeal System IPO Day 1: Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know

  • Vdeal System IPO Day1: The offer opened for subscription today and closes on 29, August. Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all other details that you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari
Published27 Aug 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Trade Now
Vdeal System IPO Day 1: Check subscription status , GMP, key dates
Vdeal System IPO Day 1: Check subscription status , GMP, key dates(https://vdealsystem.com/)

Vdeal System IPO Day1: The issue opened for subscription on Tuesday 27, August and closes for subscription on 29 August.

Subscription Status

The Vdeal System IPO was subscribed 4.41 by 5.30 PM on 27 August, 2024. The public issue had been subscribed 7.61 times in the retail category, Nil times in the QIB category, and 1.21 times in the NII category as per Chittorgarh.com data

Also Read | Indian Phosphate IPO booked over 37x on second bidding day; check details

Key dates

The subscription period for the Vdeal System IPO begins on August 27, 2024, and ends on August 29, 2024. On Friday, August 30, 2024, the allotment for the Vdeal System IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for the Vdeal System IPO is Tuesday, September 3, 2024, and listing will take place on the NSE SME.

Also Read | ECOS Mobility IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

The IPO price of Vdeal System is 112 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 1200 shares. Retail investors are needed to invest a minimum of 134,400. For HNI, a minimum investment of two lots (2,400 shares) of 268,800 is required.

Issue details and objectives

The fixed price offering of 18.08 crores is the Vdeal System IPO. The 16.14 lakh shares are being issued fully afresh.

Also Read | Servotech Power shares hit lifetime high after giving technical breakout

Vdeal System Limited is a provider of integrated electrical and automation solutions that was founded in December 2009.

The corporation plans to use the funds from the issue to accomplish the following goals:

To fulfill the requirements for working capital

Repayment of all or a portion of a number of loans, both secured and unsecured, obtained by the business

For general corporate purposes

and to cover the issue costs

The Grey Market premium or the GMP

The Vdeal System IPO GMP was at +20 on Tuesday, as per investorgain.com. This implies that Vdeal System's share price was being offered for 20 more in the Grey market.

Considering the issue price of the Vdeal System IPO and the present premium on the grey market, the expected listing price, at 132 per share, is therefore 17.86% greater than the IPO price of 112.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹400.58 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
6.5%

2 of 7Read Full Story
1,400

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹25,000 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,600 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
$400 M

6 of 7Read Full Story
$35.2 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 05:48 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsVdeal System IPO Day 1: Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

150.85
03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
15.5 (11.45%)

Tata Power

428.00
03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
5.55 (1.31%)

GAIL India

236.40
03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
1.15 (0.49%)

ICICI Bank

1,226.15
03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
13.25 (1.09%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

100.51
03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
8.01 (8.66%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

145.90
03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
10.7 (7.91%)

JSW Infrastructure

332.50
03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
23.25 (7.52%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,951.10
03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
109.1 (5.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,059.00992.00
    Chennai
    73,195.00-157.00
    Delhi
    74,203.001,422.00
    Kolkata
    73,483.00131.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue