Vdeal System share price lists with strong 52% premium at ₹170 on the NSE SME

  • Vdeal System share price lists with strong 52% premium at 170, on the NSE SME. The issue that opened for subscription on 27 August had closed on 29 August.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published3 Sep 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Trade Now
Vdeal Systems share price lists with decent gains(Photo: Courtesy company website)

Vdeal System Ltd share price lists with strong 52% premium at 170 on the NSE SME. The offer price of Vdeal System share price stood at 112.

Vdeal System share price thereafter rose further to 178.50

The investors had been expecting decent listing gains as was evident from subscription status and the Grey Market premium or the GMP.

 

Also Read | Stellar listing! Premier Energies shares debut at ₹990, up 120% from IPO price

The Vdeal System IPO had been subscribed 71.38 times. By August 29, 2024, the public issue had received 76.70 subscriptions in the retail category and 61.46 subscriptions in the other category.

According to investorgain.com, the Vdeal System IPO GMP increased from +20 on the day the IPO began to +30 by September 3. This suggests that Vdeal System was offering 30 extra for each share on the grey market.

 

Also Read | Gala Precision Engineering IPO: Here are 10 key risks from the RHP to know

The predicted listing price, at 142 per share, is thus 26.79% higher than the IPO price of 112 after taking into account the issue price of the Vdeal System IPO and the current premium on the grey market.

The Vdeal System IPO was a fixed price offering worth 18.08 crores. The IPO included fresh issue of 16.14 lakh shares.

 

Also Read | Travels & Rentals IPO Day3: Check subscription status, GMP rises, key dates

Vdeal System's IPO price stood at 112 per share. A minimum lot size requirement for an application by retail investors stood at 200 shares. The minimum investment required from retail investors thereby was 134,400. A minimum of two lots (2,400 shares) of 268,800 was to invested by HNIs.

 

Also Read | ECOS Mobility IPO allotment finalised. GMP, steps to check status

Founded in December 2009, Vdeal System Limited offers integrated electrical and automation solutions.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to achieve the following objectives:

In order to meet the working capital requirements

Repayment of all or a portion of the business loans, both secured and unsecured.

For general corporate purposes and to cover the issue costs.

The registrant of the Vdeal System IPO is Cameo Corporate Services Limited, while the book running lead manager is Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited. Black Fox Financial is the market maker for the Vdeal System IPO.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$5.8 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
57.5

2 of 7Read Full Story
22

3 of 7Read Full Story
378,841

4 of 7Read Full Story
$5 B

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹515 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
7.4%

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVdeal System share price lists with strong 52% premium at ₹170 on the NSE SME

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta

465.80
10:22 AM | 3 SEP 2024
2.5 (0.54%)

Bharat Electronics

297.10
10:22 AM | 3 SEP 2024
0.2 (0.07%)

Tata Steel

152.25
10:23 AM | 3 SEP 2024
-0.6 (-0.39%)

Adani Power

660.45
10:22 AM | 3 SEP 2024
-10 (-1.49%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kaynes Technology India

4,920.15
10:12 AM | 3 SEP 2024
263.2 (5.65%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,595.00
10:12 AM | 3 SEP 2024
136.9 (5.57%)

Poly Medicure

2,503.70
10:12 AM | 3 SEP 2024
127.1 (5.35%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,390.60
10:12 AM | 3 SEP 2024
190.45 (4.53%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,013.00-816.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,299.00-242.00
    Kolkata
    72,584.00-1,245.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue