Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Vdeal System share price lists with strong 52% premium at 170 on the NSE SME

Vdeal System share price lists with strong 52% premium at ₹170 on the NSE SME

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Vdeal System share price lists with strong 52% premium at 170, on the NSE SME. The issue that opened for subscription on 27 August had closed on 29 August.

Vdeal Systems share price lists with decent gains

Vdeal System Ltd share price lists with strong 52% premium at 170 on the NSE SME. The offer price of Vdeal System share price stood at 112.

Vdeal System share price thereafter rose further to 178.50

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The investors had been expecting decent listing gains as was evident from subscription status and the Grey Market premium or the GMP.

The Vdeal System IPO had been subscribed 71.38 times. By August 29, 2024, the public issue had received 76.70 subscriptions in the retail category and 61.46 subscriptions in the other category.

According to investorgain.com, the Vdeal System IPO GMP increased from +20 on the day the IPO began to +30 by September 3. This suggests that Vdeal System was offering 30 extra for each share on the grey market.

The predicted listing price, at 142 per share, is thus 26.79% higher than the IPO price of 112 after taking into account the issue price of the Vdeal System IPO and the current premium on the grey market.

The Vdeal System IPO was a fixed price offering worth 18.08 crores. The IPO included fresh issue of 16.14 lakh shares.

Vdeal System's IPO price stood at 112 per share. A minimum lot size requirement for an application by retail investors stood at 200 shares. The minimum investment required from retail investors thereby was 134,400. A minimum of two lots (2,400 shares) of 268,800 was to invested by HNIs.

Founded in December 2009, Vdeal System Limited offers integrated electrical and automation solutions.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to achieve the following objectives:

In order to meet the working capital requirements

Repayment of all or a portion of the business loans, both secured and unsecured.

For general corporate purposes and to cover the issue costs.

The registrant of the Vdeal System IPO is Cameo Corporate Services Limited, while the book running lead manager is Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited. Black Fox Financial is the market maker for the Vdeal System IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
