Vedant Fashions declares 9 per share dividend, net profit up 22% in Q4, revenue climbed 15% YoY

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedant Fashions Limited (‘the Company’) at its meeting held today has recommended a final dividend of ₹9/- (Indian Rupees Nine only) per fully paid-up equity share of ₹1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," said Vedant Fashions in a stock exchange filing today.