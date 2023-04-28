Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Vedant Fashions declares 9 per share dividend, net profit up 22% in Q4, revenue climbed 15% YoY

2 min read . 05:25 PM IST Vipul Das
Men's and women's ethnic and seasonal wear products are among the company's offerings in the consumer discretionary market.

Vedant Fashions is a large cap company which recorded a market cap of 30,483.46 Cr during today's closing session.

Vedant Fashions is a large cap company which recorded a market cap of 30,483.46 Cr during today's closing session. Men's and women's ethnic and seasonal wear products are among the company's offerings in the consumer discretionary market. 

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedant Fashions Limited (‘the Company’) at its meeting held today has recommended a final dividend of 9/- (Indian Rupees Nine only) per fully paid-up equity share of 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," said Vedant Fashions in a stock exchange filing today.

During Q4FY23, the company recorded revenue from operations of 341.62 Cr, up by 15.31% YoY from 296.25 Cr recorded during Q4FY22. The company said its net income stood at 355.06 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023 compared to 307.35 Cr reported during the year-ago quarter.

Vedant Fashions said its net expenses reached 209.61 Cr, up by 11.63% YoY from 187.77 Cr reported in the same quarter of FY22. The net profit of the company stood at 108.86 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 22% YoY from 88.70 Cr during Q4FY22. The EPS of Vedant Fashions reached 4.49 as compared to 3.63 in the year-ago quarter.

During FY23, the company’s revenue from operations reached 1354.93 Cr as against 1040.84 Cr during FY22. The company reported a net profit of 429.10 Cr during the entire financial year 2023 as against 314.91 Cr during the previous financial year. In FY23, Vedant Fashions reported an EPS of 17.68 as against 12.90 in FY22.

The shares of Vedant Fashions closed today on the BSE at 1255.60 apiece level, down by 0.17% from the previous close of 1257.80. The scrip touched a 52-week-high of 1,501.00 on (06/10/2022) and a 52-week-low of 905.00 on (14/06/2022).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
