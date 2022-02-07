Vedant Fashions IPO continues to see lukewarm response, subscribed 21% on Day 2

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The three-day initial public offer (IPO) of Vedant Fashions Ltd, which owns and operates ethnic wear brand Manyavar, continued to receive lukewarm response from investors on Day 1. The issue was subscribed just 21% on the second day of subscription on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The three-day initial public offer (IPO) of Vedant Fashions Ltd, which owns and operates ethnic wear brand Manyavar, continued to receive lukewarm response from investors on Day 1. The issue was subscribed just 21% on the second day of subscription on Monday.

The IPO received bids for 52,37,564 shares against 2,54,55,388 shares on offer, according to the data available with BSE. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The IPO received bids for 52,37,564 shares against 2,54,55,388 shares on offer, according to the data available with BSE. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Segment wise, the retail portion got 31% subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 11%. Non-institutional investors also got 9% subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The issue, with a price band of ₹824-866 a share, will conclude on February 8. The company on Thursday said it has garnered ₹945 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its offer.

As per market observers, Vedant Fashions shares are commanding a premium (GMP) to ₹16 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges NSE and BSE on February 16, 2022.

The public issue is purely an offer for sale of 36,364,838 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders. The company will raise up to ₹3,149 crore at the upper price band through the IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vedant Fashions is the one of largest companies in India in the men’s wedding and celebration wear segment. The company’s flagship brand ‘Manyavar’ is a category leader in the branded wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence. Other brands of the company include, Twamev, Manthan, Mohey, and Mebaz.

“VFL has strong balance sheet with no debt and it has asset light model. Considering these positives, we recommend to “subscribe for long term gains"," said KRChoksey in an IPO note. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Vedant is well placed to benefit from growing industry trends given its leadership position in the Indian celebration wear market.. While the valuations look stretched, the company's long term growth prospects remain promising," said brokerage Religare Broking in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}