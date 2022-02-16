Vedant Fashions share price surge after listing. Should you hold, sell or buy?

On how to maximise one's short term gain; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Vedant Fashions shares made its debut in the secondary market on a positive note despite poor subscription figures. The company has strong brand value with good fundamentals. However, valuation is a major concern; therefore, investors should approach it from the long-term perspective where any dip of 15-20 per cent from current levels will be a good buying opportunity. Those who applied for listing gain should maintain a stop loss of ₹890."