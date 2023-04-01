Brokerage initiates coverage on Vedant Fashions with 'Buy' rating, sees 27% upside2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 11:57 AM IST
- Motilal Oswal expects the company to report a revenue/PAT CAGR of 21 per cent/22 per cent over FY23-25, driven by 15 per cent footprint additions
Vedant Fashions (VFL) strong design capabilities with data-driven decision making (leading to no discounted sales), tech-driven supply chain and auto replenishment model, exclusive vendor ecosystem, and franchise-based EBO expansion have helped scale up its business and achieve superior margins, highlighed domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal in its report.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×