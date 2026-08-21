Vedanta Aluminium dividend: Did you check bank account? Anil Agarwal's company starts crediting stock rewards

Vedanta Aluminium dividend: The board of directors of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd in its meeting on 30 July 2026 considered and approved the proposal for the first interim dividend of ₹8 per share payable in FY27 for is eligible shareholders. Anil Agarwal-owned company also declared Vedanta Aluminium dividend record date on 5th August 2026. This means the stock has already traded ex-date for the ₹8-per-share interim dividend, and those who held company shares on the record date after the close of trading hours are eagerly awaiting payment of their stock rewards.

Vedanta Aluminium dividend credit date Under Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013, the declared dividend must be credited in the beneficiary shareholder's bank account within 30 days of the stock reward announcement.

This means, Vedanta Aluminium dividend of ₹8 per share must be credited within 30 days of the dividend announcement date, which is 30 July 2026.

Vedanta Aluminium dividend details In an exchange filing dated 30 July 2026, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the first interim dividend payable in the financial year 2026-27, saying, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (the "Company"/"VAML"), at its meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, July 30, 2026, has, inter alia, approved the following: 1] The Board has considered and approved the First Interim Dividend of ₹8/- per equity share on face value of ₹1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2026-27 amounting to ₹3,128.55 Crores."

“As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Wednesday, August 05, 2026, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law,” Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd added in its exchange filing.

Vedanta Aluminium dividend history After the demerger from the parent company, Vedanta Ltd, this is the first corporate action in the newly listed Vedanta Group company.

On the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors considered and approved the formulation, adoption and implementation of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2026 (“VAML ESOP 2026”) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited – Employee Share Purchase Plan 2026 (“VAML ESPP 2026”), for granting options to the Eligible Employees of the Company and its Subsidiaries for up to 5% of the total paid up share capital of the Company, in one or more tranches, in compliance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (as amended from time to time) read with the circulars and notifications issued thereunder [“SEBI (SBEB) Regulations”], subject to the approval of the members of the Company.