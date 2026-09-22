Vedanta Aluminium stock jumps 4% days after hitting 52-week low! Can it reclaim demerger level? Experts decode outlook

Vedanta Aluminium share price today: Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited surged nearly 4% during Tuesday’s intraday trading session. The recent uptick in the Anil Agarwal-led metal stock came days after it dipped to its 52-week low levels.
Despite the intraday surge in Vedanta Aluminium, the stock has declined nearly 11.5% from its demerger levels. Vedanta Aluminium shares listed at ₹522 apiece on exchanges in June this year post Vedanta demerger, which translated into a 331.3% premium.
The recent uptick in Vedanta Aluminium stock has revived hopes of some bullish momentum in the metal stock. But it appears more to be like a base building rather than a fresh rally, according to Nitant Darekar Research Analyst at Bonanza.
“The 4.86% weekly bounce is backed by fundamentals, not just short covering. Q1FY27 EBITDA rose 134% YoY to Rs.10,499 crore at a record 50% margin, with EBITDA/tonne at US$1,808 and net debt/EBITDA easing to 0.9x from 1.3x. Smelter capacity scaling from 2.4 to 3 MTPA by FY28 adds volume visibility, and the stock trades under 5x annualised Q1 EBITDA,” explained Darekar.
A sustained rally may help Vedanta Aluminium share price to reclaim its demerger listing levels. However, it would need LME priced to hold, since hedging caps spot gains and a global surplus is feared by FY29, highlighted Darekar.
Vedanta Limited is recovering from its recent lows near ₹400 per share, but its upward moment remains capped at a horizontal resistance level.
“Avoid fresh entry at current levels as Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited is recovering from recent lows near ₹400 but remains capped under horizontal resistance ( ₹428– ₹430) and short-term 20/50 EMAs ( ₹428.82, ₹440.15) with RSI at 45.89. Existing holders may hold strictly with a Stop Loss at ₹400.00. Fresh buying is recommended only after a decisive breakout above ₹430.00– ₹440.00 on strong volume,” stated Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.
Vedanta Aluminium share price was trading 2.89% higher at ₹425 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,66,191.49 crore at 1:23 pm on Tuesday, September 22. The stock had surged nearly 4% to touch an intraday high of ₹430.85 per share today.
The metal stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹401.20 per share on September 16, 2026. The stock surged to its 52-week high of ₹538 per share on June 15, 2026.
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