Vedanta announces fifth interim dividend of ₹20.50 per share, record date fixed1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 05:43 PM IST
Vedanta said its board approved a fifth interim dividend of ₹20.50 a share or 2050 per cent for the financial year 2022-23
Mining mogul Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday declared its fifth interim dividend of ₹20.50 per equity share or 2050 per cent for financial year 2022-23, amounting to ₹7,621 crore. The company has fixed 7 April, 2023, as the dividend record date.
