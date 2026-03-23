Vedanta board announces third interim dividend of ₹11 per share. Check record date and other details here

Vedanta dividend: Metals and mining major Vedanta Limited announced an interim dividend of ₹11 per share on Monday, March 23, marking the third payout for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The total payout by the company amounts to ₹4,300 crore.
The company, in an exchange filing today afternoon, said, “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited, at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, March 23, 2026, has considered and approved the Third Interim Dividend of ₹ 11/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26 amounting to c. ₹ 4,300 crores.”
Vedata dividend record date for the purpose of identifying shareholders eligible for the payout is fixed as Saturday, March 28. Anil Agarwal-led company last week, on March 18, had already announced the record date for the said dividend.
More to come…