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Vedanta board announces third interim dividend of ₹11 per share. Check record date and other details here

Vedanta dividend: Metals and mining major Vedanta announced an interim dividend of 11 per share on Monday, March 23, amounting to 4300 crore.

Saloni Goel
Updated23 Mar 2026, 03:16 PM IST
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Vedanta board announces third interim dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 per share. Check record date and other details here
Vedanta board announces third interim dividend of ₹11 per share. Check record date and other details here(REUTERS)
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Vedanta dividend: Metals and mining major Vedanta Limited announced an interim dividend of 11 per share on Monday, March 23, marking the third payout for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The total payout by the company amounts to 4,300 crore.

The company, in an exchange filing today afternoon, said, “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited, at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, March 23, 2026, has considered and approved the Third Interim Dividend of 11/- per equity share on face value of 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26 amounting to c. 4,300 crores.”

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Vedata dividend record date for the purpose of identifying shareholders eligible for the payout is fixed as Saturday, March 28. Anil Agarwal-led company last week, on March 18, had already announced the record date for the said dividend.

More to come…

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

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