Mint Market
Subscribe

Vedanta board approves funds fundraise of ₹3,000 crore via NCDs; share jumps 5%

Vedanta's share price rose over 5% on February 25 after the board approved a fundraise of 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The issuance will consist of up to 3,00,000 NCDs at a face value of 1,00,000 each.

Pranati Deva
Published25 Feb 2026, 01:14 PM IST
Advertisement
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Vedanta share price jumped over 5% in intra-day deals on Wednesday, February 25 after its board approved fundraise of 3,000 crore via NCDs

Vedanta on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, said its board-constituted Committee of Directors has approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to 3,000 crore through a private placement.

"..we hereby inform that the duly authorized Committee of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, February 25, 2026, has considered and approved the issuance of Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) on a private placement basis (upto 3,00,000 nos. of face value 1,00,000/- each) aggregating upto 3,000 Crores," it said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

In a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, the company said the approval was granted at the committee meeting held earlier in the day. The proposed issuance will comprise up to 3,00,000 NCDs, each with a face value of 1,00,000, taking the total issue size to 3,000 crore.

According to the disclosure, the bonds will be issued on a private placement basis.

The stock rose 5.3% to its day's high of 732 on BSE.

more to come…

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a financial journalist with over a decade of newsroom experience, currently serving as Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. She brings sharp...Read More

VedantaFundraiseIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVedanta board approves funds fundraise of ₹3,000 crore via NCDs; share jumps 5%
Read Next Story