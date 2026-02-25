Vedanta board approves funds fundraise of ₹3,000 crore via NCDs; share jumps 5%

Vedanta share price jumped over 5% in intra-day deals on Wednesday, February 25 after its board approved fundraise of ₹3,000 crore via NCDs

Vedanta on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, said its board-constituted Committee of Directors has approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to ₹3,000 crore through a private placement.

"..we hereby inform that the duly authorized Committee of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, February 25, 2026, has considered and approved the issuance of Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) on a private placement basis (upto 3,00,000 nos. of face value ₹ 1,00,000/- each) aggregating upto ₹ 3,000 Crores," it said in a regulatory filing.

In a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, the company said the approval was granted at the committee meeting held earlier in the day. The proposed issuance will comprise up to 3,00,000 NCDs, each with a face value of ₹1,00,000, taking the total issue size to ₹3,000 crore.

According to the disclosure, the bonds will be issued on a private placement basis.

The stock rose 5.3% to its day's high of ₹732 on BSE.

